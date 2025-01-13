Airslate Signnow Launches Seamless Esignature Integration For Acumatica ERP Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and AlliancesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- airSlate, a global SaaS company that serves millions with its no-code workflow and document management solutions, has launched an integration of its leading eSignature solution, SignNow, with Acumatica, the award-winning cloud ERP platform. The SignNow integration empowers Acumatica users to seamlessly manage, send, and sign documents directly within their ERP system, simplifying workflows and enhancing efficiency.Through this integration, businesses can benefit from legally binding eSignatures embedded in their daily operations without the need to switch between platforms. Acumatica users now have the ability to simplify complex workflows, reduce manual errors, and focus on core business priorities with confidence. Users can easily send documents for signature, track their status in real-time, and ensure compliance with industry regulations, all while leveraging SignNow's robust security measures, including 256-bit encryption and SOC 2 Type II compliance.This integration was developed in collaboration with Sleek Code , a premier software development company recognized for its expertise in building seamless solutions. Their partnership with airSlate SignNow has resulted in a powerful integration that extends Acumatica's functionality and ensures an intuitive, user-friendly experience for businesses."We are thrilled to bring the power of airSlate SignNow to Acumatica users together with Sleek Code,” said John Midtbo , VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate.“This integration further strengthens our mission to provide businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge eSignature solutions that help them reduce cost, increase productivity, and create avenues to drive more innovation within their industries”The airSlate SignNow integration for Acumatica is now available. For more information about how this integration can transform your workflows, visit .About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

