Vero AI Marks Transformative Year Of Leadership Guiding Enterprises To Optimize AI, Minimize Risk And Streamline Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Highlights include the launch of an enterprise-focused analytical engine and scoring framework

to evaluate information at scale and an AI-powered GRC solution for compliance efficiency

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero AI , an AI-native that evaluates both qualitative and quantitative data against any standard, today marked key milestones underscoring its leadership in enabling enterprises to harness the reasoning and problem-solving capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, positioning the company at the forefront of enterprise AI optimization and risk management.

Recognizing the enormous potential of generative AI (GenAI) to tackle specific business challenges, Vero AI launched in March to help businesses navigate the increasing complexity of compliance with regulations including SOX, HiTRUST, SOC 2, and various ISO standards. The company's platform, along with its team of scientists, analyzes qualitative and quantitative data, providing reliable, actionable insights that enable organizations to streamline compliance and stay ahead of evolving legislation.

"In a world where 80% of information is unstructured, traditional methods of analysis only scratch the surface," said Eric Sydell, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Vero AI. "Using large language models (LLMs) and other statistical techniques, Vero AI quickly, thoroughly, and objectively evaluates vast amounts of information at scale. We look forward to building on our success using AI to make sense of complexity, helping companies to stay ahead of existing and evolving regulations."

Vero AI made significant strides in 2024, including the release of:



Its AI-Native Analytical Engine:

Vero AI's analytical engine evaluates an enterprise's qualitative and quantitative data against easily customizable criteria, allowing organizations of all sizes to benefit from AI's massive explanatory power and automation.

The VIOLET Impact Model:

To help organizations harness and understand the impact of advanced AI tools, Vero AI introduced a comprehensive framework centered around six core themes – Visibility, Integrity, Optimization, Legislative Preparedness, Effectiveness, and Transparency. VIOLET offers a thorough and objective assessment of the effects of algorithms and complex systems while the Vero AI platform can automatically evaluate these systems based on the VIOLET components.

A report evaluating 10 leading generative AI models : Vero AI's analytical engine evaluated and scored 10 prominent GenAI models to help enterprises better understand how each tool aligns with responsible AI and efficiency standards.

An AI legislation and data privacy trends report : The report, Regulating the Future: Responsible AI Legislation Trends and Predictions , analyzes over 70 state and federal AI regulations, demonstrating Vero AI's leadership in understanding the evolving regulatory landscape and helping businesses stay ahead of compliance challenges. Vero AI GRC : Vero AI's AI-powered GRC (governance, risk and compliance) solution aids global enterprises across all sectors in streamlining their compliance efforts by delivering faster, more accurate results. This enables organizations to quickly analyze a broad range of documents to assess compliance with standards like ISO 27001, HiTRUST , and SOC 2 while avoiding hallucinations and data privacy risks.

The global compliance automation market is set to grow from $3 billion to $13 billion by 2024, and Vero AI is well-positioned to capture a significant share. However, its potential goes far beyond compliance. As a cutting-edge "cognitive architecture," Vero AI leverages GenAI to solve complex business challenges at scale, with nearly limitless applications across industries.

About Vero AI

Vero AI's platform is a first-of-its-kind analytical engine built to help enterprises process and understand both numeric data and unstructured information such as text in a fully automated, scaled, easy manner. Through its scientifically derived, AI-assisted platform and objective framework, the VIOLET Impact Model, Vero AI ingests information of all types and creates meaningful, interpretable, reliable scores that allow users to know immediately whether their existing AI tools, algorithms, or any set of information is functioning across a range of customizable criteria. Vero AI's engine is a cognitive architecture that expands basic GenAI functionality to solve specific business problems in an enterprise-grade environment. To learn more visit .

SOURCE Vero AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED