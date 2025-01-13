Condor Selects State-Of-The-Art JFK Terminal 6 For Operations In 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Terminal 6 is a key component of the Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19

billion transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Condor, which has been serving the JFK since 2014, currently operates year-round service from JFK Terminal

7 to Frankfurt, Germany using its state-of-the-art, Airbus A330neo aircraft in a three-cabin configuration. Known as the quietest cabin in the sky

– these fuel-efficient aircraft feature Condor's impressive business class cabin and premium economy alongside exclusive comforts and experiences for all passengers onboard.



At the airport, travelers can look forward to T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates,100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the new terminal.

" Condor has been an excellent partner at T7, and we are thrilled that they've put their trust in our JMP team once again by joining us in the new T6," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "We look forward to offering Condor passengers our own curated guest experience when our first gates open in early 2026," Thody added.

"As New York/JFK is one of our most important North American gateways, we are extremely thrilled to be moving into the new, state-of-the art T6," said Mikko Turtiainen, director of sales, The Americas, Condor. "The boutique, curated guest experience of the new terminal is right in line with Condor's brand DNA. Our eye-catching striped branding is representative of the diversity of destinations and guests we serve as well as our crew, and we are all about personalizing the guest experience. Condor passengers will also enjoy seamless connections to our partner JetBlue's Terminal 5 operations, located just a short walk from T6 gates."

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:



10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners

– a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including

LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple

I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal

6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal

5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit



About Condor

As Germany's most popular vacation airline, Condor has been taking its guests to the world's most beautiful vacation destinations since 1956. Every year, more than nine million guests fly with Condor from the eight largest airports in Germany and from Zurich in Switzerland to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa, and America. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft, which are maintained by the company's own maintenance operation, Condor Technik GmbH, according to the highest safety standards at the Frankfurt and Düsseldorf locations. In the end of 2022, Condor took delivery of its first factory-new Airbus A330neo long-haul aircraft as the German launch customer. Condor will also receive 43 brand-new short- and medium-haul aircraft from the A32Xneo family from 2024. Further information and images are available at

.

