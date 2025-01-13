Myasthenia Gravis Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Myasthenia Gravis companies working in the are RemeGen, Cartesian Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, CytoDyn, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report:

The Myasthenia Gravis market is expected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period (2024–2034), with an increase in the market size across the 7MM, driven by the introduction of emerging therapies.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 45% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis in the 7MM are from the US. In 2023, the EU4 countries and the UK together accounted for nearly 125,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of the condition.

In the 7MM, the market primarily focused on refractory treatments, which generated nearly USD 4.95 billion in 2023.

The overall market for Myasthenia Gravis treatment is projected to grow during the forecast period, supported by the development of new and effective therapies such as Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, Descartes-08, and others.

In the 7MM, the EU4 countries and the UK collectively reported nearly 125,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis in 2023, with numbers expected to rise during the forecast period (2023-2034). Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed cases, totaling 39,000, followed by the UK and France. Conversely, Spain had the fewest diagnosed cases in the region in 2023. In Japan, approximately 32,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis were reported in 2023, with a notable increase projected at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Key Myasthenia Gravis Companies: Viela Bio, UCB Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed, Novartis, Takeda, DAS Therapeutics, RemeGen, Cartesian Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, CytoDyn, Ahead Therapeutics, Toleranzia, Rallybio, and others

Key Myasthenia Gravis Therapies: SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, DESCARTES-08, and others

The Myasthenia Gravis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Myasthenia Gravis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Myasthenia Gravis market dynamics.

Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body's tissues, disrupting the neuromuscular junction, where nerves connect with muscles. The primary targets of the immune attack are the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (AChR), followed by muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) and lipoprotein receptor-related protein 4 (LRP4). The condition presents with fluctuating, painless muscle weakness, often starting with ocular symptoms like ptosis (drooping eyelids) and diplopia (double vision), though it can also involve oropharyngeal or limb weakness.

The diagnosis of myasthenia gravis is confirmed through electromyography (EMG), pharmacologic testing, and serum antibody assays. EMG studies help confirm a postsynaptic defect, while the clinical response to cholinesterase inhibitors supports the diagnosis. Specific antibodies (e.g., AChR and MuSK) help identify subgroups of the disease, with EMG being essential in patients without detectable antibodies.

Currently, there is no cure for myasthenia gravis, but treatments can manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Standard treatments include cholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressants, and biological therapies. In cases of severe symptoms or myasthenic crises, plasmapheresis or intravenous immunoglobulins may be used for rapid relief.

Several promising new treatments are being developed, including Fc receptor antagonists, anti-C5 therapies, interleukin-6 receptor antagonists, and T lymphocyte replacements. These therapies aim to offer new options for managing the condition.

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Myasthenia Gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis by Severity

Myasthenia Gravis Marketed Drugs

SOLIRIS (eculizumab): Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

DESCARTES-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Myasthenia Gravis Therapies

SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, DESCARTES-08, and others

Myasthenia Gravis Key Companies

Viela Bio, UCB Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, CytoDyn, Ahead Therapeutics, Toleranzia, Rallybio, and others

Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for myasthenia gravis is diverse, involving a range of therapeutic approaches. Management typically includes the use of cholinesterase enzyme inhibitors, immunosuppressive agents, biological therapies, and, when necessary, thymectomy. Refractory treatment options such as VYVGART (efgartigimod alfa-fcab), SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), plasma exchange/IVIG, and other therapies are key revenue drivers in the current market.

The myasthenia gravis market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the approval of promising new drugs like Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, and Descartes-08. In 2023, the total market size for myasthenia gravis in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,950 million, with strong growth projected during the forecast period.

Among the 7MM, the United States held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly 76% of the total market. The EU4 and the UK generated an estimated USD 893 million in 2023, with substantial growth expected in the coming years. Germany captured the largest share of the European market, followed by the UK, France, and Italy, while Spain had the smallest market share. In Japan, myasthenia gravis represented about 6% of the total market in 2023, with strong growth anticipated over the study period.

Overall, the myasthenia gravis treatment market is expected to expand due to the introduction of new, effective therapies.

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Myasthenia Gravis Companies: Viela Bio, UCB Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, CytoDyn, Ahead Therapeutics, Toleranzia, Rallybio, and others

Key Myasthenia Gravis Therapies: Seclidemstat, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), and others

Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment: Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and Myasthenia Gravis emerging therapies

Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics: Myasthenia Gravis market drivers and Myasthenia Gravis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Myasthenia Gravis

3. SWOT analysis of Myasthenia Gravis

4. Myasthenia Gravis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Myasthenia Gravis Disease Background and Overview

7. Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Myasthenia Gravis

9. Myasthenia Gravis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs

11. Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies

12. Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers

16. Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers

17. Myasthenia Gravis Appendix

18. Myasthenia Gravis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

