Verbal Joins The Healthie App Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verbal , a leading innovator in AI-powered healthcare compliance, today announced a new integration with the Healthie Electronic record (EHR) system and telehealth platform. This integration is now available in The Harbor, Healthie's app marketplace .

Verbal AI in the Healthie app marketplace

Safeguarding quality standards is critical not only to creating a positive patient experience, but also to ensure billing requirements and accreditation standards from organizations like the

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

and Joint Commission

are continuously met.

A recent Verbal survey found that less than a third of

healthcare organizations conduct QA

on virtual visits more than once per month (18% do no QA at all), leaving leaders in the dark about compliance.

Meanwhile, studies have found physicians spend

nearly 50 percent of their time

on admin tasks like clinical notes - dull, repetitive work that leads to low staff satisfaction and burnout (which is already taking its toll in healthcare ).

By integrating Verbal and Healthie, providers can not only save hours of time usually spent on admin work like writing notes, but also start or hugely scale their compliance programs , enhancing patient experience and care standards while driving revenue as part through fee-for-service or value based care programs.

"This integration with Healthie represents a significant step forward in our mission to streamline clinical operations while maintaining the highest standards of care quality," said Waleed Mohsen, CEO of Verbal. "By combining Verbal's AI-powered compliance tools with Healthie's robust EHR and telehealth platform, we're empowering providers to focus on what matters most - delivering exceptional care to their patients."

More time for what matters most

The

Verbal-Healthie integration allows providers to automatically generate clinical documentation and notes generated by the Verbal AI to the Healthie EHR for easy access and future review. Users can also synchronize the Healthie scheduler with the Verbal platform to display best practices specific to each appointment type in real-time during an appointment.

This opens the door for providers large and small to take advantage of Verbal's AI-powered clinical documentation and real-time quality assurance (QA) and training tools through a streamlined integration with their existing EHR workflows.

Optimizing compliance with AI

The integration of the Healthie and Verbal opens the door to streamlined clinical operations workflows and following an organization's own compliance standards.

Key benefits of the Verbal AI include:



Drive revenue : By streamlining workflows, Verbal helps healthcare organizations ensure billing and third-party accreditation requirements are being met. Meanwhile, real-time QA and training tools drive consistently high-quality care – a key driver of success in value-based care models, where patient satisfaction and care quality are directly tied to revenue.

Fight burnout and curb churn : In the face of healthcare staffing shortages - often driven by burnout associated with an outsized administrative burden – Verbal's AI tools could be a key driver in boosting staff satisfaction, resulting in less turnover and lower costs.

Improve patient experience : Verbal offers real-time guidance, reminders and feedback tailored to each organization's best practices and webside manner standards, boosting patient engagement, loyalty and trust. Meanwhile, Verbal's automation tools free up providers to spend more time with each patient. More time and energy for staff : The Verbal AI automatically generates clinical documentation including SOAP, SBAR, therapy progress notes and more, with notes and summaries tailored to an organization's compliance requirements and best practices.

Next-level compliance for Healthie users

The addition of Verbal to the Healthie app marketplace offers providers in the Healthie ecosystem a chance to improve and optimize compliance, with no need for complex integrations.

Request an invitation to Verbal's private beta access here

or emailing [email protected] .

About Verbal

Verbal

is an AI-powered compliance platform purpose-built to help healthcare organizations meet and maintain quality standards–whether for billing, accreditation, or patient outcomes–by guiding front line staff in real-time and giving supervisors full visibility into clinical and non-clinical interactions. Already transforming care in behavioral health, chronic condition management, and care navigation-and as a participant in the

Healthworx BlueCross BlueShield Accelerator -Verbal has doubled adherence to best practices, reduced administrative time by 74%, and delivered 100% visibility into patient interactions.

About Healthie

Healthie

provides infrastructure to power the next generation of healthcare delivery. Healthie's API-first EHR, Scheduling, and Engagement solution, coupled with the Healthie Harbor - a marketplace of integrations, makes it easy for organizations of any size to launch and scale virtual care.

Healthie was designed for virtual-first, recurring, and collaborative care. Healthie supports thousands of organizations that work with millions of patient lives, including industry-leading health tech companies. Leveraging Healthie, organizations can focus on creating best-in-class patient care experiences.

SOURCE Verbal Voice Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED