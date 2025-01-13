Lifevantage Study Confirms Breakthrough Synergistic Effects Of Healthy Weight Stack*

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM Amplify Benefits While Activating New Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leader in cellular activation of optimal processes, today announced the results of a groundbreaking third-party cell study on the synergistic impact of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM . The findings reveal that when used together in a combination known as the Healthy Weight Stack, the products not only amplify each other's benefits, but also activate 22 new genes that target key causes of age-related organ decline to help organs stay structurally strong, support tissue cells' regeneration and repair, and improve coordination, signaling and impulses with tissue cells and nerves.*||

Key findings from the study highlight how the products complement and enhance each other's individual benefits:



Enhanced Antioxidant Defense : Four additional antioxidant pathways were activated, supporting the ability of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® to help cells make antioxidants they need to combat oxidative stress and promote cellular resilience.*||

Amplified Fat Metabolism: Nine additional fat and fatty acid metabolism pathways were activated, increasing the efficacy of the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM by optimizing the body's ability to use and distribute fat effectively and enhancing the breakdown of unhealthy visceral fat in the midsection.*||‡

The synergistic effects of the Healthy Weight Stack were also shown to fight aging in a new way:

Synergistic Organ Health Activation : 22 new genes were activated to help cells restore, rebuild, and renew optimal organ strength, structure, and communication to help the body think faster, feel stronger and age smarter.*||



The three key areas of organ aging addressed with the 22 genes were:

Cellular Adhesion, involved in cell barrier and tissue strength and improved through the activation of genes like ICAM5 (+1246%) and FBLIM1 (+605%).*||Pro-Survival Pathways, impacting the ability of tissue cells to regenerate and repair and supported by activation of genes like SGPL1 (+1731%) and PLPP2 (+572%).*||Chemical and Electrical signaling affecting coordination between tissue cells and optimized through activation of genes like RNF112 (+810%) and MYO1D (+605%).*||

“As we age, the health of our organs often dictates how well we feel and function, from maintaining energy levels to staying sharp and coordinated,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of R&D and Regulatory.“The Healthy Weight Stack is a true breakthrough. It works by strengthening the cellular bonds that hold our tissues together and restoring the communication networks between and within your organs. This approach empowers the body to age more gracefully and perform at its best.”*||

By proactively addressing key causes of organ aging, the Healthy Weight Stack offers a comprehensive range of benefits in addition to weight management*||:



Boosting energy and strength as organs function more efficiently.*



Maintaining mental sharpness, clarity, and memory by supporting healthy brain and neuron function.*



Supporting a healthy gut barrier to help alleviate occasional bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues.*

Supporting balance and coordination by promoting rapid, clear communication between the nervous and musculoskeletal systems.*



“These findings represent a major step forward in health and wellness innovation,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO.“Our science-backed products don't just support the body, they activate its natural potential by addressing health at the cellular level. In addition to helping individuals feel better, we are also offering them an opportunity to build a meaningful, life-changing business as part of our community.”

For more information about LifeVantage and its Healthy Weight Stack visit: .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for your health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .*

Public Relations Contact:

Madeline Gossett, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 620-7673

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

...

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

|| Results based on a cell culture study on active ingredient blends in the MindBody GLP-1 System and Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer.

‡Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1–2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.