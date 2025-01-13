Chronic Pain Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chronic pain companies working in the are AbbVie, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Anika Therapeutics, Biogen, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pain Market Report:

The Chronic Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) defines pain as an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage. It may result from injury or the brain's misprocessing of pain signals. Chronic pain, lasting over three months, often requires ongoing management and can range from mild to severe.

In the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest prevalence of chronic pain, representing approximately 30% of cases. Chronic pain prevalence increased with age and was most common among individuals aged 45–64 years. In the United States in 2023, around 70% of chronic pain cases were classified as moderate to severe in terms of severity.

Common causes of chronic pain include low back pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, neuralgia, cancer pain, visceral pain, and post-operative pain, though many cases lack a clear cause.

The chronic pain market is expected to experience significant growth due to improved utilization of existing treatments, the introduction of new therapies, and increased awareness. The United States holds the largest market share compared to the EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the UK, and Japan.

Treatment options for chronic pain include various medication categories, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, opioids, opioid-like agents, combinations of opioids and non-narcotic analgesics, corticosteroids, antirheumatics/immunological agents, and anticonvulsants. Approved medications for chronic pain management include EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate), AIMOVIG (erenumab-aooe), AJOVY (fremanezumab), VYEPTI (eptinezumab), and PENNSAID Gel.

Opioids have traditionally been the cornerstone treatment for moderate to severe pain, with approximately 168 million opioid prescriptions written in the U.S. in 2018. Although the national opioid dispensing rate declined from 2012 to 2019, it remained substantial in 2019, with around 46.7 prescriptions per 100 people (over 153 million prescriptions). Opioids are still used in 40–50% of moderate to severe chronic pain cases in the U.S.

In 2023, the U.S. reported the highest number of chronic pain prevalent cases among the seven major markets (7MM), followed by Japan and the UK.

Key Chronic Pain Companies: AbbVie, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Anika Therapeutics, Biogen, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Vertanical GmbH, and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), TNX-102 SL, and others

The Chronic Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pain market dynamics.

Chronic Pain Overview

Chronic pain lasting more than three months can become a significant clinical issue, often developing when acute pain is not effectively managed. Persistent acute pain can lead to sensitization, where structural and functional changes occur in the peripheral or central nervous system. This results in a lowered pain threshold, increased excitability, and heightened pain responsiveness, eventually transitioning acute pain into chronic pain.

Diagnosis of chronic pain is typically made after 3–6 months of ongoing symptoms, but it can be challenging. Diagnostic methods vary based on the pain's location, cause, and associated symptoms and may include blood tests, imaging techniques such as X-rays, MRIs (for soft tissue and inflammation), CT scans (for detailed examination), and nerve testing.

Combination therapy, involving both pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches, is often more effective than single-treatment methods. Pharmacological therapies are typically escalated in a stepwise manner. Comorbid depression and anxiety are common among chronic pain patients, who also face a higher risk of suicide. Chronic pain significantly affects all aspects of a patient's life, making accurate diagnosis and appropriate management essential for improving outcomes.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pain in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pain in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pain by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pain by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pain by Severity

Chronic Pain Marketed Drugs

JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium): Seikagaku Corporation/Chiltern International

ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension): Pacira BioSciences

Chronic Pain Emerging Drugs

ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals.

TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Chronic Pain Therapies

JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), TNX-102 SL, and others

Chronic Pain Key Companies

AbbVie, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Anika Therapeutics, Biogen, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Vertanical GmbH, and others

Chronic Pain Market Outlook

Leading companies in the chronic pain space, including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, are advancing their key candidates through various stages of clinical development. These companies are focused on exploring innovative treatments for chronic pain. According to DelveInsight's analysis, growth in the chronic pain market is expected to be driven primarily by increasing prevalence, greater awareness and access to treatments, the development of alternatives to addictive opioids, holistic treatment approaches, organizational efforts, and the rising geriatric population.

In 2023, opioids remained the primary treatment option for patients with moderate to severe pain. However, the growth of the chronic pain drug market may face challenges such as difficulties in diagnosis, the lack of reliable biomarkers, the significant impact of chronic pain on quality of life, issues related to opioid misuse and addiction, and the associated economic burden. Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom held the largest share of the chronic pain market, accounting for approximately 29% in 2023, followed by Germany.

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Pain Companies: AbbVie, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Anika Therapeutics, Biogen, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Vertanical GmbH, and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), TNX-102 SL, and others

Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pain current marketed and Chronic Pain emerging therapies

Chronic Pain Market Dynamics: Chronic Pain market drivers and Chronic Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

