Ambuja Cements’ SEDI transforms life of youth in Sankrail through skill development training

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 January 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to transform lives by empowering the rural youth through skill development. Its Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institutes (SEDI) in Sankrail, West Bengal is equipping individuals with essential skills, promoting financial independence, and fostering sustainable development in their communities.



Sadhan Hansda, a resident of Gurap village in Hooghly, West Bengal, faced significant challenges due to unemployment and financial struggles after completing high school. However, Sadhan’s life took a positive turn when he came across an ad and enrolled at SEDI Sankrail. He commutted 150 km to complete his Automobile Service Technician 2-wheeler course.



His perseverance paid off as he secured a job at Vikrant Enterprises JBM in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a monthly salary of Rs. 16,441. Inspired by his journey from hardships to success, other youth in his village have joined SEDI. Sadhan’s story of transformation highlight the importance of education and vocational training.



Ambuja Cements, through its 17 SEDIs aims to empower underprivileged youth by providing them with the necessary skills to secure employment and achieve financial independence for the youth of the nation.

