Marcy Tiberio Supports New York Attorney General's Office In Efforts To Combat Deed Fraud.

In the Know about Deed Theft with Marcy Tiberio and Melissa Ysaguirre of NYS Attorney General's Office

Growing problem has prompted the NY Attorney General's Office to establish a task force to tackle the alarming frequency of home thefts.

- Marcy Tiberio, Founder of NYNAROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Notary Public Day 2024, Marcy Tiberio, founder of the New York Notary Alliance (NYNA), hosted a live session with the New York State Attorney General's Office to address the critical issue of deed fraud in New York. This growing problem has prompted the Attorney General's Office to establish a dedicated task force to tackle the alarming frequency of home thefts.Home or Deed theft occurs when someone steals the title to someone else's home without the homeowner knowing or consenting. There are two primary ways that happens. One is through forgery, which would be criminal. In the case of forgery, the homeowner has not signed the deed. Instead, someone has either impersonated them or forged the document and filed it with the county clerk. The second way it happens is through fraud. In that situation, a homeowner will sign documents that they may not necessarily understand, and unfortunately, in signing those documents, signs away the title to their home.During the session, Melissa Ysaguirre from the Attorney General's Office highlighted the importance of notary journals in prosecuting deed theft cases. She stated:“We do ask for the journal [when prosecuting deed theft cases], so I would say, it's really important to keep that journal. Not only for yourself as a notary, but in case something in that transaction is later challenged or complained about. You want to be able to refer back.”Marcy Tiberio has long championed the practice of maintaining a notary journal, advocating its use as a best practice. In 2023, a provision requiring notary journals was included in the Remote Online Notary Regulations. While some in New York opposed the requirement, Governor Hochul ultimately vetoed a bill attempting to reverse it, affirming that“such records are crucial for verifying the authenticity of notarized documents and for protecting against fraud.”Recognizing the need for practical solutions, Marcy developed a downloadable, fillable notary journal page to simplify record-keeping for notaries. She also created a soon-to-be-published New York Notary Journal that complies with state regulations, aiming to empower notaries and contribute to the fight against deed fraud. To access the single journal pages or get updates about the publication of the New York Notary Journal, visit . For questions regarding its use, contact Marcy Tiberio at ....About the New York Notary Alliance (NYNA):Founded by Marcy Tiberio, an experienced notary and owner of Professional Notary Services, Inc., the New York Notary Alliance was established to address the lack of support, advocacy, and education for notaries in New York. With a mission of Education, Advocacy, and Empowerment, NYNA provides a comprehensive resource hub for notaries, including legislative updates, advocacy campaigns, and a public directory of New York notaries. For more information, visit .###

