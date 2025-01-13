Degirum Delivers AI Hub To Accelerate Edge AI Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are excited to launch our AI Hub which allows our customers to try many different leading AI processors and accelerators. 1000+ models are immediately available to try, with a wide range of algorithms and hardware solutions," said Bill Eichen, VP of Business Development at DeGirum.

Key Benefits



Flexible: AI Hub supports a wide variety of Processors and Accelerators, giving developers the flexibility to choose the best solution without vendor lock-in.



Access to Models: Over 1000 easy to use models for vision processing, security and robotics applications. Seamless Transition from AI Hub to Edge Server:

DeGirum's AI Hub enables developers to prototype in a hosted environment and then migrate to a run-time environment.

DeGirum AI Hub

DeGirum's AI Hub

enables rapid AI prototyping by providing access to hardware through an evaluation platform. The platform offers extensive model support, giving developers access to a diverse library of machine learning models to kickstart development. It features a model porting toolchain that converts training checkpoints into deployable models optimized for supported hardware targets. The AI Hub also hosts a model zoo, enabling edge devices to load and update models on demand, eliminating the need to bundle models within applications.

About DeGirum

Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum provides innovative solutions that make AI development accessible and efficient. With the hardware-agnostic PySDK, AI Hub, and DeGirumJS, DeGirum equips developers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring edge AI applications to market. DeGirum's solutions empower developers to address the most complex AI challenges with ease, flexibility, and speed, driving the future of edge AI.

Contact:

Bill Eichen

VP Business Development

[email protected]

650-868-4999

Immediate AI Hub Access:

All product and company names are trademarks (TM) or registered (®) of their respective holders. Use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

SOURCE DeGirum Corp.