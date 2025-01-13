STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES THE FIRST GRAND OPENING OF 2025 IN BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Launches Newest Location Under Local Leadership

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone,

the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Burlington, North Carolina. This location is Stretch Zone's 379th location in the United States and is owned and operated by Tracey and Samantha Coppedge and Andy Murray, first-time Stretch Zone owners.



With a passion for helping others through health and wellness, the Coppedge family enters the North Carolina market by opening this studio in a sentimental town. Reminiscing on their time spent as college students at Elon University, Tracey and Samantha are eager to make an impact on the Burlington area. Tracey's background as a student-athlete encourages their family to play an instrumental role in helping residents achieve enhanced flexibility, improved posture, and increased range of motion, contributing to Stretch Zone's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services. They are joined by Samantha's father, Andy, as their business partner.

"Working alongside my daughter and son-in-law is a dream come true! To be able to work with them in opening our studio is even more special.

My family has enjoyed the Burlington area since 2011 with my daughters attending college at Elon University, and it feels like the perfect place to start this next chapter with Samantha and Tracey," says Andy. The Coppedge and Murray families are excited to expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint to the Burlington community and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at a prime location.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish an ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Burlington is located at 3866 Rural Retreat Road, Suite 106, Burlington, NC, 27105. Operating hours are Monday-Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday 7 am-3 pm, and closed on Sunday. The studio phone number is (336) 270-4252. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone members. For more information, visit .

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 370 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone



