CRAFT RESTAURANT & BEER MARKET TO OPEN FIRST U.S. LOCATION IN 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Known for its vibrant atmosphere, unparalleled selection of craft beers, and innovative food and cocktail menus, CRAFT is bringing its signature community-focused restaurant concept to the heart of Dallas County. The flagship U.S. location will feature over 100 beers on tap – including local Texas brews – along with amazing cocktails, wine, and a fresh, globally inspired menu of scratch-made dishes.

In 2019, PJ L'Heureux, founder of CRAFT, partnered with Tom Gaglardi, owner of the Dallas Stars and the highly successful Moxies Restaurants. This collaboration set the stage for CRAFT's expansion into the U.S. market. With Gaglardi's extensive business experience, deep understanding of the market, and strong community ties, Dallas emerged as the ideal choice for CRAFT's first U.S. location.

"We've always believed that the road to our success is through the connections we build with the communities we are part of. Dallas is a natural fit for CRAFT. Our large restaurant footprint, commitment to local products, and dedication to community are what Texas is all about," said L'Heureux. "Texas and specifically the Preston area of Dallas, with its booming economy, diverse culture, and love for craft cocktails and beer, is the perfect place for us to begin this exciting new chapter."

The Dallas location will be a state-of-the-art, 10,500 sq. ft. space designed in partnership with Canadian boutique interior design firm Way of Normal and local Texas firm ID Studio 4. Guests can anticipate a modern yet welcoming interior, featuring warm woods, industrial accents, and a massive 360-degree bar as its center. The space will also include a 5,250 sq. ft. rooftop patio, complete with a full bar, cozy booth seating, lush greenery, and a games area, offering the perfect atmosphere for both casual gatherings and special celebrations.

With its expansive design, CRAFT is built to host groups of all sizes, whether it's a relaxed outing with friends, a team get-together, or a large corporate event. What sets CRAFT apart is its unwavering commitment to creating the perfect ambiance and ensuring every visit is a truly unforgettable experience.

Sustainability continues to be a core value for CRAFT. The new location will incorporate energy-efficient technologies and locally sourced materials into its design. Additionally, the restaurant will support the local community by partnering with Texas-based breweries and exceptional Texas food suppliers to showcase the best of the region's flavors.

"What I love most about CRAFT is the opportunity to work with local food and beverage suppliers to create unique menus and partnerships in each of the communities we are in," said Scott Frank, President of CRAFT.

CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market's expansion into the U.S. aligns with its mission to connect people through great food, drinks, and experiences. The Dallas opening is the first step in the company's broader plans to establish a strong presence in key American cities over the next decade.

"CRAFT has always been about bringing people together, and we're thrilled to share our passion for craft beer, exceptional dining, and community building with our friends in the Texas market," added L'Heureux.

CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market will be located in the heart of Preston at 5974 W Northwest Hwy.

For updates on the opening and more, follow CRAFT on social media

ABOUT CRAFT RESTAURANT & BEER MARKET

CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market is a premium casual restaurant with a passion for fresh, local food, amazing craft beer and cocktails. Launched on a historic block in downtown Calgary, AB in 2011, CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market is part of the community, supporting the people who support them. This includes buying local, knowing their neighbors, and committing to charitable involvement while being stewards of the environment through a wide range of sustainability initiatives. In 2019, CRAFT partnered with Tom Gaglardi, owner of the Dallas Stars, and the iconic Moxies and Chop Steakhouse brands, as well as some of the top restaurants and ski resorts in Canada.

