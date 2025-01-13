Indium Tin Oxide Market Outlook 2025-2030: Evolving Use Cases In Displays And Smart Devices Boost Indium Tin Oxide Market's 6% CAGR Growth



Furthermore, ITO is used in the manufacturing of touch panels, gas sensors, LCDs, electrochromic, field emission displays, electroluminescent displays, photovoltaics, plasma displays, and energy-efficient windows. The number of users of these devices is increasing every year due to internet penetration. Rising flexible electronics will contribute to global market growth over the forecast period. For instance,



In 2022, China's output of microcomputers was 430 million units, mobile phone production was 1.56 billion units, down, and integrated circuit production was 324.2 billion units. China completed its first OLED material production base in Shanghai Pudong New Area.

In 2022, China's global smartphone shipments were 1.21 billion units, and the top five companies' combined market share in shipments was 69.9%. Among them, Xiaomi shipped 150 million units, OPPO shipped 100 million with a market share of 8.6%, and Vivo shipped 100 million units with a market share of 8.2%. Renewable power capacity additions will continue to increase in the next few years. Continuous support for PV (photovoltaic) segments will be needed for annual solar PV capacity additions to increase to about 800?GW to reach more than 6,000 GW of total installed capacity in 2030 envisaged in the NZE Scenario. Solar PV electricity capacity additions have been estimated to be 405.5 GW in 2023 and to reach 672.6 GW in 2028. Rooftop solar on buildings is expected for faster growth because of higher retail electricity prices and growing policy support.

Enlarging market for solar panels

Indium tin oxide (ITO) is used in solar cells. It is used in the metallic contact structure on the solar cell front illuminated surface to reduce the series resistance. The sheet resistance of the diffused region is the main contributor to the series resistance. The use of ITO is increasing the efficiency of solar cells. In 2023, solar PV alone accounted for three-quarters of renewable capacity additions worldwide. Solar PV reached almost 1,300?TWh in 2022.

It is estimated that the number of households relying on solar PV will grow from 25 million in 2023 to more than 100 million by 2030 in the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario. Solar photovoltaics (PV) is a technology that can be manufactured in large plants, which creates economies of scale but can also be deployed in very small sizes. This allows for a range of applications, from small residential roof-top systems to utility-scale power generation installations. With this growing demand for solar panelsin the market, the application for indium tin oxide will rise during the forecast period.

Indium tin oxide market geographical outlook

By geography, the indium tin oxide market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the calcium chloride market due to increasing applications in consumer electronics. Further, government support for the manufacturing industry would expand the market growth. To expand electronics manufacturing, the Government of India, in December 2021, approved a program with an outlay of Rs.76,000 crore for the development of the Semiconductors and Display manufacturing ecosystem. The modified program would offer support of 50 percent of the project cost. This increased government support would boost domestic production of LCD Panels & Displays, and other touch devices.

North America is expected to have a significant market share for indium tin oxide due to its major utilization in the manufacturing of optoelectronic material. ITO is being used in both industry and research. The United States exported US$ 286.14 billion in 2021 and US$ 302.85 billion in 2022 worth of electronic products.

Reasons for buying this report:



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Report Coverage:



Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)



Key Attributes:

