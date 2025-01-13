Global Footwear Market To Exceed $570 Billion By 2030 As Casual, Sports, And Sustainable Trends Thrive

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear market by Product Type (Boots, Sandals & Slippers, Shoes), Material Type (Foam, Leather, Plastic), Age Group, End Use, Gender, Distribution channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Footwear Market grew from USD 382.90 billion in 2023 to USD 404.61 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.87%, reaching USD 570.98 billion by 2030.
The footwear market, encompassing everything from athletic shoes to luxury heels, is a dynamic segment within the broader fashion industry, subject to continual shifts due to consumer preferences, technological innovations, and economic trends. Within this context, the market's necessity and application have diversified, driving demand from casual wear to specialized sports and orthopedic footwear. Consumers increasingly prioritize comfort, durability, and sustainability, necessitating manufacturers to incorporate advanced materials and eco-friendly production methods, presenting opportunities for brands that invest in these areas. E-commerce expansion and omnichannel retail strategies have further broadened the end-use scope, making footwear accessible to a wider, geographically diverse audience.
Key growth factors include rising disposable incomes, increased health consciousness, and fashion trends influenced by social media, which together spur higher consumption of niche products like athleisure and custom-designed footwear.
Simultaneously, innovative technologies such as 3D printing and AI-driven design processes offer potential opportunities for brands to differentiate and increase profitability. Sustainability remains a potent opportunity yet presents a challenge, requiring significant R&D investment. However, brands that successfully incorporate circular economy principles stand to gain a substantial competitive edge. Limitations include geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains, environmental regulations, and challenges in predicting consumer trends amid rapid technological changes. For businesses, it is crucial to embrace digital transformation, adopting data analytics to refine product offerings and personalized marketing strategies. Firms must also innovate within the largely untapped potential of smart footwear - offering integrated fitness tracking capabilities - which could appeal to tech-savvy consumers.
Furthermore, collaborations with technology companies for enhanced product features or development of proprietary innovations can offer substantial future growth avenues. In conclusion, while the footwear market entails several challenges, including fluctuating raw material costs and evolving regulatory landscapes, targeting sustainability, technological integration, and market responsiveness holds the key to harnessing future opportunities.
Market Dynamics
The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the Footwear Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.
Market Drivers
Globalization and cross-cultural exchange of designs offering consumers wide-ranging footwear styles Environmental consciousness promoting demand for sustainable and eco-friendly footwear Accelerating urban sprawls requiring versatile footwear that transitions from casual to formal settings Market Restraints
Issues related to fluctuations in the prices and supply of raw materials Market Opportunities
Technological advancements for personalized and customizable footwear options Growing potential of eco-friendly footwear that aligns with the growing green movement Market Challenges
Concerns associated with counterfeit goods on brand loyalty and authenticity in the footwear
Recent Developments
Skechers launches exclusive cricket footwear collection to tap into Indian sports market
Skechers launched a cricket footwear collection exclusively in India, capitalizing on the nation's enthusiasm for cricket. This move is likely driven by the booming sportswear market in India and the strategic aim to align with local sports culture. The transaction involves launching and marketing a specialized product, potentially enhancing Skechers' brand visibility and sales.
HEYDUDE partner with Metro Brands to break into the Indian footwear market
HEYDUDE's partnership with Metro Brands Ltd. marks its strategic entry into the Indian footwear market, leveraging Metro's extensive retail network to debut across India. With Metro Brands Ltd.'s experience in introducing international brands, this collaboration aims to establish HEYDUDE as a leading casual footwear brand in India.
YOHO launch hands-free sneakers with BLINC enhancing comfort and convenience in footwear
YOHO launched BLINC, India's first hands-free sneakers that enhance the footwear experience by offering easy wearability and enhanced convenience. This innovative product eliminates the need for using hands to wear or remove the sneakers, responding to the growing consumer demand for more practical and user-friendly footwear solutions.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Footwear Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
Achilles Corporation Adidas AG Allbirds, Inc. BH Shoe Holdings, Inc. (by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.) C. & J. Clark International Ltd. Columbia Sportswear Company Crocs, Inc. ECCO Sko A/S FILA Holdings Corporation Geox S.p.A. Grenson Ltd. Justin Brands, Inc. Khadim India Ltd. Liberty Shoes Limited Mizuno Corporation Moonstar Company Munro & Company, Inc. New Balance Athletics, Inc. Nike, Inc. Puma SE Reebok International Limited Rocky Brands, Inc. Salvatore Ferragamo Santoni Skechers USA Tapestry The Bata Corporation Totes Isotoner Holdings Under Armour VF Corporation Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
5 Market Insights
Market Dynamics Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis
6 Footwear Market, by Product Type
Boots Sandals & Slippers Shoes Casual Shoes Formal Shoes Sports Shoes Specialty Footwear
7 Footwear Market, by Material Type
Foam Leather Genuine Leather Synthetic Leather Plastic Rubber Textile
8 Footwear Market, by Age Group
Adults ( 20 -50) Infants & Children (0-12) Seniors ( Above 50) Teenagers (13-19)
9 Footwear Market, by End Use
Daily Wear Fashion & Luxury Use Sports & Fitness Workplace
10 Footwear Market, by Gender
11 Footwear Market, by Distribution Channel
Offline Channels Brand Outlets/Franchises Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Channels Brand-Owned Websites E-commerce Platforms
12 Americas Footwear Market
13 Asia-Pacific Footwear Market
14 Europe, Middle East & Africa Footwear Market
15 Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis, 2023 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023 Competitive Scenario Analysis Skechers launches exclusive cricket footwear collection to tap into India sports market HEYDUDE partner with Metro Brands to break into the Indian footwear market YOHO launch hands-free sneakers with BLINC enhancing comfort and convenience in footwear Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
