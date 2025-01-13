Ministry Of Justice Set To Create Pentagon For State Registries Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Justice is working on implementing a data protection mechanism that will act as a "Pentagon for state registries."

Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna shared this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We are ensuring the restoration of operations on platforms equipped with robust mechanisms to protect relevant data from potential attacks. A plan has already been developed to create a 'Pentagon' for state registries, which we expect to be quickly implemented. The respective team is actively working on launching this initiative," Stefanishyna emphasized.

She noted that the primary aim of the aggressor state during a cyberattack was to undermine the functionality of the state.

"This goal was not achieved, and for that, I am especially grateful to the specialists at the Ministry of Justice. However, the cyberwar continues 24/7. As long as the full-scale war with Russia persists, so will the cyberwar," Stefanishyna added.

of

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 19, 2024, Russia carried out the most massive cyberattack in recent times on Ukraine's state registries, attempting to disrupt critical infrastructure. As a result, the operations of unified and state registries managed by the Ministry of Justice were temporarily halted.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened a criminal case regarding the cyberattack.

Stefanishyna assured that despite the large-scale cyberattack, all data in the state registries have been preserved.

On January 4, the Civil Status Registry resumed operations, restoring the ability to register marriages, births, and other civil status records.

On January 9, the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations resumed operations after the massive cyberattack by Russia.

The Ministry of Justice anticipates the full restoration of state registries affected by the Russian cyberattack by the end of January.