Polypropylene (PP) Patent Landscape Report 2025 - Breakthrough Polypropylene Processes Drive Competitive Edge For Borealis, Sinopec, Kingfa, And SABIC

The Polypropylene report offers a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, covering 27,337 patents spanning from 2010 to 2024 across major jurisdictions. This extensive dataset is drawn from global patent offices, integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, including sales volume, market valuation, and growth projections. These insights form the foundation for understanding polypropylene's technological advancements, industry dynamics, and competitive positioning within the global market. The report's data-driven approach provides critical insights into patent filings, market analysis, and technology trends, allowing for an informed perspective on the polypropylene industry's future growth.

Organized into key sections, the report delivers in-depth analysis across the Landscape Overview, Market Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players sections. Each section offers a strategic lens, supporting decision-making in research, investment, and competitive strategy for stakeholders in the polypropylene domain.



Landscape Overview



This section maps patent activity in polypropylene technology from 2010 to 2024, reflecting an upward trend in patent filings with peaks in 2021. China and the United States lead in patent counts, while Europe follows with a substantial presence. The findings underline a global commitment to polypropylene advancements across sectors such as automotive, packaging, and healthcare, setting the stage for future innovation.

Market Analysis Section

The market analysis delves into commercial trends in polypropylene, examining global sales volume, market valuations, and growth forecasts. This section aligns patent activities with market demand, uncovering key drivers in the polypropylene market and highlighting high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It reveals major applications, from packaging and automotive to medical sectors, where market demand is strongest.

Technology Analysis Section

This section reviews critical technology domains within polypropylene, including polymerization processes, high-performance compounds, and advanced compounding ingredients. The analysis highlights top innovations, particularly in high-impact PP grades, sustainability, and recycling processes. By exploring these technologies, the report pinpoints the areas where intense patent activity and R&D are shaping the polypropylene industry's future.

Top Player Section The top player analysis highlights industry leaders such as Borealis AG, Sinopec, Kingfa Science & Technology, SABIC, and LyondellBasell. Each player is assessed based on patent portfolios, technological focus, and contributions to the polypropylene sector. For instance, Borealis' leadership in high-performance polymerization, Sinopec's focus on sustainable production, and Kingfa's innovations in biodegradable compounds are emphasized. This section also details collaborations and partnerships, illustrating how strategic alliances are driving technology growth in polypropylene.

Core technological domains highlighted in the report include polymerization processes, high-performance PP grades, and sustainable recycling innovations. Developments in these areas, such as advanced catalysts, high-impact grades, and chemical recycling methods, are central to enhancing product performance, sustainability, and market adaptability.

Leading players in the PP industry include Borealis AG, Sinopec, Kingfa Science & Technology, SABIC, and LyondellBasell. These companies dominate patent activities with focused research on high-performance materials, biodegradable compounds, and energy-efficient production methods. For example, Borealis AG is a pioneer in polymerization technologies, while Sinopec emphasizes sustainability through advanced refining and recycling processes.

The report also emphasizes the role of strategic collaborations, as companies partner with research institutions and other industry leaders to drive technological progress. Notable partnerships, such as those between Borealis and Borouge, underscore the collaborative effort to tackle challenges in PP innovation, particularly in the areas of sustainable materials and recycling technologies.

This report is an essential resource for companies, policymakers, and investors, providing a deep dive into patent trends, technology developments, and competitive dynamics in polypropylene. By spotlighting the latest innovations and industry leaders, the report aids in R&D, strategic investment, and policy-making efforts that support growth and sustainability in the polypropylene sector.

Companies Featured



Borealis

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

SABIC

LyondellBasell

ExxonMobil Chemical

INEOS Group

Reliance Industries Limited

LG Chem Ltd

Shanghai Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Genius New Material Co., Ltd.

Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd (Borouge)

Beijing Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Panasonic Home Appliances R&D of Hangzhou Co Ltd

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hefei Zhongsheng New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Rike Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Lisen Environmental Protection Material Co., Ltd.

Hunan Fuma Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Mingrui New Material Co., Ltd.

Wellman Plastics Recycling

Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.

Hydro S&S Industries Limited Jinhui Zhaolong High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical Jurisdiction

3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Main Processes in Polypropylene Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' Collaborations

3.8.2. The Strongest Cooperation Networks

3.9. Top Applicant Activity

3.10. Pioneer Companies in the Last 5 Years

3.11. Top Applicant Clustering

3.12. Pending Patents

4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent Dominant Technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The Main Themes of Patents

4.5. Technology Clustering

4.6. Top Inventors

5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Borealis

5.2. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

5.3. Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd

5.4. Hefei Genius New Material Co., Ltd

5.5. Shanghai Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd

