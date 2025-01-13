Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Monday With Gradual Temps Increase Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) --Temperatures on Monday will remain relatively cold across most parts of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy milder weather. High-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds prevailing.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has cautioned against reduced visibility during early morning hours due to fog formation over mountainous areas and parts of the plains. Additionally, frost is likely in high southern mountainous regions and parts of the desert.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, though the weather will stay relatively cold, particularly in high-altitude areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain warmer, with scattered high clouds and moderate southeasterly winds.On Wednesday, mercury levels are set to increase further, exceeding seasonal averages by 5-6 C. Conditions will be cool in the highlands and relatively warm in lower-altitude regions, including the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-level cloud cover is expected, accompanied by moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds.Heading into Thursday, a marginal drop in temperatures will bring relatively cold weather to most areas, particularly in the highlands, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain mild. Medium- to high-altitude clouds are forecast, with moderate northwesterly winds that may become occasionally brisk in desert regions.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: East Amman 17-8C, West Amman 15-6C, northern highlands 14-4C, Sharah Highlands 15-2C, Badia regions 19-3C, plains 18-8C, northern Jordan Valley 22-10C, southern Jordan Valley 25-14C, Dead Sea 23-13C, and Aqaba 24-12C.