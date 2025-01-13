(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has resulted in devastating losses among North Korean soldiers, with at least 300 reported dead and around 2,700 wounded, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service. Many of these soldiers, sent into battle without adequate preparation, have borne the harshest consequences of a war they were ill-equipped to fight.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his willingness to exchange two captured North Korean for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia. This offer underscores the human side of the conflict, as both sides grapple with the personal toll of war. These soldiers, beyond being mere pawns in a geopolitical struggle, are individuals with families and hopes of their own.



Despite these personal stories, both North Korea and Russia have remained silent about the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict. South Korean intelligence attributes the high casualties to the soldiers' lack of modern warfare training, especially in dealing with advanced technology like drones. These young men were sent into battle with little understanding of the tactics required for survival.



One of the captured North Korean soldiers has reportedly shown no intention of leaving Ukraine to go to South Korea, highlighting the complexity of individual motivations in times of war. While the US and NATO support South Korea’s claims, Pyongyang’s continued silence only deepens the tragedy, leaving much of the human cost of the conflict unseen.

