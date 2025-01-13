Joe Biden meets with japan, Philippines leaders to strengthen trilateral ties

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden on Sunday met virtually with his partners from Japan and the Philippines to reinforce collaboration through the three nations, the White House reads.



The three presidents talked about three sided maritime security and economic collaboration, and China’s “dangerous and unlawful behavior in the South China Sea,” it stated in a statement.



“The three leaders agreed on the importance of continued coordination to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Late on Sunday, one week before he steps down and turns the reins of power over to President-elect Donald on January 20, Biden had conversations with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.



According to Manila, the three nations decided to deepen their relationship despite the escalating tensions in the region's waterways during their trilateral summit in Washington in April.



For years, the South China Sea, which handles over USD3 trillion in shipborne trade annually, has been beset by escalating tensions. Almost the whole South China Sea is claimed by China, even though the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2016 that Beijing's broad claims lacked legal support.





MENAFN13012025000045016953ID1109082798