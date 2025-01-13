Kia EV3 Wins Compact SUV Category At The 2025 Women's Worldwide Car Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



EV3 hailed for automotive innovation, performance, and value for money

Six category winners chosen by 82

female automotive journalists from 55 countries WWCOTY Supreme Winner title, which the Kia

EV9 took

in 2024, to be revealed on March 6

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13, 2025 –

Kia announced today that the Kia EV3 has been named the winner in the Compact SUV category at the prestigious 2025 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) Awards.

A jury of 82 female motoring journalists from 55 countries across five continents evaluated the Kia EV3 on criteria including safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, performance and environmental footprint against eleven competitor vehicles in the Compact SUV category. The Kia EV3, which is designed to broaden the appeal of electric mobility to a much broader global customer demographic, stood out for its excellence in terms of driving, technology, comfort, and

value for money.

The EV3 provides a segment-leading range of up to 605 km (WLTP) and is equipped with 400V fast charging technology, making it possible to charge from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes*. Up to 202km of range can be added in just 15 minutes, making the EV3 one of the most efficient EVs in its class.

Inspired by Kia ́s 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the EV3 blends modernity with nature to deliver a striking yet harmonious exterior and interior design. Its 2.68-meter wheelbase and 4.30-meter length create

a spacious, game-changing living-room-inspired interior. The EV3 features a 460-liter

boot with a flexible two-tier floor, plus a 25-liter frunk.

The Kia EV3's recognition

in the 2025 WWCOTY Awards demonstrates Kia's dedication to creating vehicles that appeal to a wide range of perspectives and preferences. This award showcases the EV3's global appeal and its resonance with women worldwide.

Along with five other category winners, including 4x4 and Pick-Up, Large SUV, Large Car, Performance And Luxury Cars and Urban Model, as the winner of the Compact SUV category, the Kia EV3

now progresses to the final round of judging to determine the overall WWCOTY Award winner. The WWCOTY Supreme Winner, a title which last year went to the Kia EV9, will be announced on March 6, two days before International Women's Day.