Refractory Gout Market Is Expected To Grow And Reach USD 1,599.24 Million By 2034 With A CAGR Of 4.3% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The refractory gout is growing because of the rising prevalence of gout brought on by aging populations and changes in lifestyle, as well as the growing development of new biologics and anti-inflammatory treatments. New York, USA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview With a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2034, the global refractory gout market is expected to increase from USD 1,050.21 million in 2024 to USD 1,599.24 million in 2034. Market Introduction A type of arthritis called gout results in excruciating joint swelling, usually in the big toe or lower limb. It results from the body's buildup of uric acid, which causes needle-shaped crystals to form in the joints. These crystals lead to arthritis and inflammation. A rare, severe, and chronic form of gout that is difficult to treat is called refractory gout. Chronic arthritis, redness tophi (lumps that develop on the hands, elbows, and other parts of the body), joint pain, swelling, and serum uric acid levels higher than 6 mg/dL are some of the symptoms that set it apart. Functional impairment and a lower quality of life are two consequences of refractory gout. Kidney issues may also result from it. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Growth Drivers

Therapies, such as IL-1 inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, have emerged as viable treatment choices for gout patients who do not react to conventional urate-lowering medications. These medications target particular inflammatory pathways linked to gout, providing focused treatment. The introduction of combination therapy helps to address the complexities of resistant gout. Combination therapies seek to manage both inflammation and uric acid levels, providing a multimodal approach for patients who have not responded to monotherapies. Market Trends

Advancements in genetic testing and biomarker identification are driving the shift to individualized medication in the refractory gout market. Future trends in the refractory gout market include an increased need for targeted treatments and the development of combination medications to address the unmet needs of patients with refractory gout. Key Players in Refractory Gout Market

LG Chem

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Ardea Biosciences

Horizon Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Grifols, S.A.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Selecta Biosciences

Teijin Pharma Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 1,050.21 million Market value in 2034 USD 1,599.24 million CAGR 4.3 % Base year 2024 Historical data 2020 – 2023 Forecast period 2025 – 2034

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Regional Insights

The report provides regionally specific market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with regard to the refractory gout market.

North America dominates the refractory gout market, owing to the high prevalence of gout and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region's dominance is driven by superior medical facilities, the availability of novel biological medicines, and robust research activity. The region has seen a spike in gout cases, driven by the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and an aging population, resulting in a greater need for effective therapies.

The refractory gout market in Europe is continuously growing as more people become aware of the ailment and treatment options improve. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are in the vanguard of this expansion, thanks to strong healthcare systems and an increased emphasis on biologics and anti-inflammatory therapy. Furthermore, the increasing frequency of gout, particularly among the elderly, has produced a stronger demand for specialist therapies in the region.

Refractory Gout Market Development

August 2023: Novartis announced the diversification of clinical studies for Canakinumab, an IL-1β inhibitor that has shown promising results in controlling different inflammatory disorders, including gout, boosting its market position.

May 2023: Horizon Therapeutics published encouraging findings from its MIRROR trial, confirming Krystexxa's effectiveness in conjunction with immunomodulation for patients with refractory gout.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Refractory Gout Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2020–2034)



Biologics



Pegloticase (Krystexxa)

Canakinumab

Non-Biologics



NSAIDs



Corticosteroids



Colchicine Uricosurics (e.g., probenecid)

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2020–2034)



Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2020–2034)



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Browse More Research Reports:

Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market

US Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market

US Organoid and Spheroid Market

US pneumococcal vaccine market

DNA Diagnostics Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter