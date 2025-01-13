Post-war Syria struggling with devastation, need for global reconstruction

(MENAFN) Following more than five decades of dictatorship and 13 years of war, Syria confronting a destroyed infrastructure, demolished buildings, hundreds of thousands of lives murdered, and a fallen economy.



The of Bashar al-Assad, who ruled for about 25 years, finished on December 8 when anti-regime groups took Damascus, making Assad flee to Russia and outlining the end of the Baath Party’s control.



The government’s assaults on infrastructure and the population to sustain energy left the economy in shambles, while the civil war that started in 2011 further crushed Syria’s improvement and human resources.



The war has destroyed homes, businesses, schools, and power systems while forcing 6 million Syrians to leave their homes globally and 7 million internally.



Specialists state it is hard to measure the full scale of economic destruction but stress the importance of globe efforts for rebuilding.



Previous week, the UN humanitarian office emphasized the "clear need" to invest in Syria's long-term stabilization, including the restoration of critical utilities such as electricity access and assistance in securing incomes and livelihoods.



