BSF Trooper Injured In Accidental Firing In North Kashmir's Baramulla
Date
1/13/2025 12:04:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A BSF trooper sustained injuries when his service rifle went off accidentally during routine patrolling in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Constable Manish Meghwal was hit by the bullet at Old Town Baramulla, the officials said.
The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said.
