SAG-AFTRA Called On By Chuck Slavin To Pivot Awards Amid LA Wildfires: Solidarity And Support For Members In Crisis

- Chuck SlavinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In light of the catastrophic fires ravaging Los Angeles and threatening the homes and lives of many SAG-AFTRA members, Chuck Slavin is calling on leaders within the industry to reconsider the planned approach for this year's SAG Awards.“As our community faces unprecedented devastation, solidarity must be at the forefront of our actions,” Slavin said.“Should the SAG Awards proceed as scheduled amidst this destruction, I urge organizers to use this event as an opportunity to focus on what truly matters: the health and well-being of our members.”Slavin is advocating for a shift in focus for the ceremony, suggesting a pivot from a traditional awards show to a live telethon benefiting those affected by the fires. With the event's prime viewership and timeslot already in place, he believes this could be a critical moment for the industry to rally around its own, demonstrating compassion and support during a time of crisis.“I call on everyone coordinating the event and those hosting viewing parties across the country to promote and facilitate donations to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation ,” Slavin continued.“The Foundation provides crucial aid to performers and their families, especially during natural disasters like these. Let's use this moment to honor our beloved artists while ensuring those hardest hit by these fires receive the support they desperately need.”Slavin also encourages local event organizers to consider adding donation links to event pages, organizing silent auctions, or directly inspiring guests to contribute. "This is an opportunity to turn a moment of celebration into one of meaningful action,” he said.“Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have given so much to our industry.”Finally, Slavin urged those with direct access to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's board to work to cut through any bureaucratic delays, ensuring that relief funds reach members without unnecessary red tape.“This is not just about the awards. It's about community, compassion, and standing together in the face of crisis,” Slavin said.“Now is the time for us to show that our solidarity goes beyond the red carpet.”For more information on how to support those impacted by the fires, visit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's website or reach out to local event coordinators for donation opportunities.Contact:Union Member News...

