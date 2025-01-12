16 deaths in Los Angeles wildfires as authorities warn death toll may rise

(MENAFN) The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office verified that 16 people had died as a result of the devastating wildfires in the region.



There have been 16 confirmed deaths, and the cases are still being looked into. According to a statement released by the coroner's office on Saturday night, the Palisades Fire was responsible for five of the fatalities, while the Eaton Fire was the cause of eleven.



Officials said they anticipated that number to increase as cadaver dogs comb devastated neighborhoods and personnel evaluate the destruction. The previous confirmed death toll was 11. A facility has been set up by authorities for the purpose of reporting missing persons.



While additional evacuation alerts made more homes anxious, firefighters rushed to put out growing wildfires before possibly strong winds returned and may drive the flames into the University of California, Los Angeles and the world-famous J. Paul Getty Museum.



CalFire Operations Chief Christian Litz stated at a briefing that the Palisades Fire, which is raging in the canyon region near the UCLA campus, would be a primary focus on Saturday.



