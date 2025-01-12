New York Mayor announces USD650M initiative to tackle homelessness, support mentally ill

(MENAFN) New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced a USD650 million initiative to tackle homelessness and address mental illness within the city. The plan, unveiled during his State of the City address, emphasizes the city's commitment to resolving street homelessness, especially in the subways and shelters. "Subways, serious mental illness, and shelters: that is how we make a renewed commitment to tackling street homelessness," Adams stated.



The five-year strategy includes building a new facility specifically designed to house and treat mentally ill New Yorkers. This decision follows recent troubling incidents in the city’s transit system, prompting increased public concern. Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom acknowledged the anxiety felt by many, noting that "New Yorkers are concerned about people sleeping on the train. It makes people nervous. We don’t think New Yorkers should be afraid to take the subway."



In his address, Adams called on Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature in Albany to grant the city more authority to remove mentally ill individuals from public spaces. He stressed the importance of passing the Supportive Interventions Act, citing the tragic consequences of unchecked mental illness in public areas. Adams pointed to the May 2023 killing of homeless man Jordan Neely, which highlighted the dangers of the issue.



The killing of Neely, who reportedly threatened passengers, led to the acquittal of former US Marine Daniel Penny, who was charged in the incident. This event, among others, has intensified calls for reform and action to address the growing mental health and homelessness crisis in the city.

