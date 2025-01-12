Millions in South cope with major snowstorm, widespread closures

(MENAFN) Following a big winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on Saturday, millions of people in the South are digging out and coping with significant closures.



Over the past few days, a number of Southern cities have seen their biggest snowfall in years, with many cities recording record totals.



According to records, Memphis, Tennessee, received 7.5 inches of snow on Friday, setting a record for the day and the most snowfall the city has experienced in a single day in the previous 40 years.



The storm dumped up to 14 inches of snow on Arkansas, up to a foot in Oklahoma, up to 10 inches in areas of Texas, and even about 5 inches in northern Alabama.



The remnants of the weather system are giving many people headaches, despite the fact that it is going north and east.



FlightAware reports that as of Saturday morning, at least 328 flights—20 percent of which were departures—were canceled at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



