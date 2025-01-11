Joe Biden Grants 1 Million Immigrants Another 18 Months In The US-Donald Trump's Tougher Policies Loom

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Friday (January 10) that it would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 1 million immigrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela for an additional 18 months. The extension covers 232,000 Salvadorans, 1,900 Sudanese, 600,000 Venezuelans, and 103,700 Ukrainians. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made the announcement, which comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration .

Background and purpose of TPS

Temporary Protected Status, first established by in 1990, offers immigrants permission to stay in the US when their home countries face severe environmental or political crises. It does not provide a long-term path to citizenship but allows recipients to remain in the country and work legally during the duration of their status. TPS renewals are typically granted in increments of up to 18 months.

Rationale behind the extension

The extension is primarily based on ongoing humanitarian crises in the affected countries. For Venezuela, the TPS renewal comes amid the country's severe political and economic crises under President Nicolás Maduro's government. In El Salvador, environmental conditions such as heavy rains and storms in recent years are cited as preventing safe return for immigrants. The extension for Sudan is also based on ongoing instability in the country.

The impact of the extension

Approximately 600,000 Venezuelans and 230,000 Salvadorans living in the United States are directly impacted by this TPS extension, which ensures they can legally remain in the country until at least 2026. The announcement follows an expansion of TPS under Biden , which now includes around 1 million immigrants.