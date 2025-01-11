Erdogan criticizes Assad’s regime for drug production, regional instability

(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned the ousted Bashar Assad regime, accusing it of turning Syria into a hub for drug production and a source of instability in the region, which has heavily impacted Turkey.



Speaking at his party's 8th Provincial in Denizli, Erdogan criticized the actions of Assad and his during the 13-year Syrian conflict. “Tyrant Assad and his circle had transformed Syria into a massive drug production farm, turning the country into a center for narcotics and oppression,” Erdogan said.



Erdogan also blamed international actors for enabling terrorist groups to operate freely in Syria. “Under the guise of fighting Daesh (ISIS), foreign powers supplied the PKK (terrorist group) and its affiliates with thousands of truckloads of weapons. This instability has fueled terror attacks and created challenges for our nation,” he added.



In light of recent shifts in Syria's political landscape, Erdogan expressed hope for stability following the fall of the Assad regime.

