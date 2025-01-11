Zelensky: Russia's Tanker Fleet Must Be Stopped To End Russian Strikes And Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia jeopardizes the environment solely to sustain its ability to kill people in Ukraine, so Russia's tanker fleet must be stopped to end its strikes and threats.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that a damaged Russian tanker stranded near the German island of Rügen with almost 100,000 tonnes of Russian oil poses a clear threat to the marine environment and the entire coastline.

“This shadow fleet tanker is an oil bomb that, fortunately, didn't detonate. However, Moscow operates hundreds of such 'bombs,' each posing a threat. Every day, Russia bombards Ukraine, and it finances its missiles, strike drones, and guided bombs, in part, with profits from its tanker fleet. Russia jeopardizes the environment solely to sustain its ability to kill people,” Zelensky wrote.

, Biden discuss sanctions against Russia, strengthening air defens

The President expressed gratitude to all countries and leaders who take action against all forms of Russian profits that enrich Putin and enable him to wage war and destabilize Europe and other parts of the world.

“But more actions are needed. Russia's tanker fleet must be stopped to end its strikes and threats,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported, a tanker carrying almost 100,000 tonnes of Russian oil went adrift north of the German island of Rügen.