Delhi Weather: Rainfall, Dense Fog Likely Amid Sharp Drop In Temperature, IMD Issues Yellow Alert On...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, predicting rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi NCR on Saturday. Light rainfall may occur around 5 pm on Saturday, as per updates. However, the IMD forecast read, " Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain/drizzle in the morning hours."

Temperature drop: The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle at 15 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius.

On January 9, Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperature as cold wave conditions and inclement weather enveloped the city. As per the IMD's data, Delhi recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.

As compared to the last few days, the temperature recorded at around 5.30 am was plunging between 8 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius.

Fog alert: The IMD said dense to very dense fog (visibility< 50 m) is expected to be reported in most parts of Punjab and in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi. "Moderate to dense fog at most places with very dense fog at isolated places in the early morning/morning hours," the weather department said in a press release. "Smog/shallow to moderate fog in the morning," it added.

Flight status: The Delhi Airport posted on X that low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. "All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it said.

In an update around 6 am, the Delhi Airport warned,“While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”