عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interfor Completes Divestiture Of Québec Operations


1/10/2025 5:15:45 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the“Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its operations in Québec, Canada to Les Chantiers de Chibougamau Ltée. These operations include the sawmills in Val-d'Or and Matagami, as well as the Sullivan remanufacturing plant in Val-d'Or.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasury
(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
...


MENAFN10012025004107003653ID1109077975


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search