Americanas Fraud: Two Years After Brazil’S Largest Accounting Scandal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Two years after Brazil's largest accounting scandal, Americanas continues to grapple with the aftermath of its R$25.3 billion ($5.06 billion) fraud revelation.



The scandal, which emerged on January 11, 2023, when the retailer disclosed "accounting inconsistencies" of over R$20 billion ($4 billion), led to the country's largest judicial recovery process.



The fraud, involving artificial supplier rebates known as "verbas de propaganda cooperada" (VPC), caused immediate turmoil. Americanas' stock plummeted 77% in one day, erasing R$8.34 billion ($1.67 billion) in market value.



The company subsequently filed for judicial recovery with total debts of R$42.5 billion ($8.5 billion). Legal proceedings intensified as the Federal Police launched "Operation Disclosure" in June 2024, targeting former executives.







Former CEO Miguel Gutierrez and former director Anna Christina Ramos Saicali were placed on Interpol's most-wanted list. Meanwhile, minority shareholders, who saw their investments lose 99.52% in value, are seeking R$32 billion ($6.4 billion) in damages.



They are pursuing this through arbitration. Currently, Americanas is implementing its approved recovery plan, projecting an EBITDA of R$2.2 billion ($440 million) by 2025.



The scandal has prompted crucial discussions about improving Brazil's financial market regulations and corporate governance practices, serving as a watershed moment for the country's financial sector.

