IDB Invest – Grupo Acerero Join Forces To Drive Sustainability In Mexico’S Steel Sector

DB Invest will provide advisory services to Grupo Acerero to develop a sustainability strategy and a framework for issuing thematic bonds in the future. Through a reverse factoring line, IDB Invest seeks to support MSME suppliers that participate in Grupo Acerero's value chain.

NEW YORK, USA – Grupo Acerero, a leading producer and distributor of steel products in Mexico, made its debut in the local capital markets by issuing two stock certificates totaling $1.2 billion Mexican pesos (approximately $59 million) on the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA). These issuances were supported by partial guarantees from IDB Invest, covering up to 50 percent of the total amount.

This transaction will enable the completion and launch of Grupo Acerero's new plant, designed to produce slabs from recycled scrap. The facility is expected to create over 600 direct jobs while driving the growth of the company's domestic supply chain. By increasing scrap purchases, the plant will enhance the sustainability of slabs and plates, reinforcing Grupo Acerero's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Grupo Acerero issued a three-year bond worth $500 million Mexican pesos and a five-year bond worth $700 million Mexican pesos on BIVA, effectively diversifying its financing sources. Both bonds received a local AA+ rating from Moody's, HR Ratings, and PCR Verum, supported by IDB Invest's guarantee. This financing will support a significant increase in scrap purchases, enhancing the sustainability of the company's slab and plate production processes.

To position Grupo Acerero for future thematic bond issuances, IDB Invest is assisting the company in crafting a comprehensive corporate sustainability strategy. This strategy will serve as the foundation for developing a bond framework aligned with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Principles, reinforcing Grupo Acerero's commitment to sustainable growth and responsible financing.

IDB Invest also provided Grupo Acerero with a reverse factoring facility of up to MXN $222 million, aimed at improving access to financing for the company's suppliers, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Mexico, under competitive terms.

This initiative aligns with and contributes to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9), Responsible Production and Consumption (SDG 12), and Partnerships to Achieve the Goals (SDG 17).

