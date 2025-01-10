Collibra Named A Leader In The First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Data And Analytics Governance Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced that Gartner® has identified Collibra as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms. Gartner describes a data and analytics governance as having "a set of integrated business and capabilities that help business leaders and users to develop and deploy a diverse set of governance policies and monitor and enforce those policies across their organizations' business systems. These platforms are unique from data management in that data management focuses on policy execution, whereas these platforms are used primarily by business roles - not only or even specifically IT roles."

Despite the benefits of data and analytics (D&A) governance, implementation remains a significant challenge for many organizations. By leveraging comprehensive D&A governance platforms, organizations can operationalize and automate governance efforts, transforming a complex challenge into a strategic advantage.

Why we think Collibra is a Leader

According to Gartner®, Leaders can "execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow." Collibra is proud to highlight the key strengths that we believe have earned us our position as a Leader.

Strong growth and success built on delivering value for customers

Trusted by leading organizations such as Toyota Motor Europe , TELUS , and Heineken , our platform empowers customers to maximize the value of their data effectively.

Unified governance supporting both technical and business users

Collibra provides a single platform and control plane, confidently enabling seamless data and AI consumption. Designed for both business and technical users, Collibra's approach ensures the consistent governance and collaboration needed to drive better business outcomes.

Extensive partnership network and broad connectivity

Through a wide range of seamless integrations, our industry-leading technology partners provide capabilities that connect, extend, and support the Collibra Data Intelligence Platform, while our varied network of service partners helps us deliver best-in-class solutions to data citizens.

This first iteration of the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms positions Collibra as a Leader. To learn more, download the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms vendor assessment .

Gartner, Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, Guido De Simoni, Anurag Raj, Melody Chien, Stephen Kennedy, 7 January 2025 - ID G00807073

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Collibra helps our customers do more with trusted data. Our Data Intelligence Platform brings flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy to the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit collibra and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

