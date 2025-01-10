Bulk Of Refugees In Iraq Live In Kurdistan -- UNHCR

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Refugees declared on Friday that the bulk of the refugees in Iraq live in the Region of Kurdistan in the north of the country.

The UNHCR, in its annual report, excerpts of which were released here on Friday, said that 171,286 refugees and displaced people live in the Kurdistan Region, including 142.85 refugee families, accounting to 85 percent of the total number of the refugees in Iraq. They include 101.11 old refugees, 199.139 women, 972.147 males and 116.49 youth.

As to their geographic distribution, 845.91 are in Duhok, 791.41 in Al-Sulaimaniyah and 535.152 in Irbil.

Majority of the refugees and immigration seekers in Kurdistan had come from Syria, amounting to 605.266, 183.9 from the Kurdistan of Iran and Iran, 116.8 from the Kurdish regions and Turkiye, 037.1 from Palestine and 230.1 from other countries,

The report noted that 141.20 refugee families live in camps.

The UNHCR had sought to raise USD 6.203 million to cope with this refugee crisis, however it had only received 44 percent of the requested sum.

The UNHCR has 282 local personnel and 71 foreign employees in Iraq. It has two main offices in Baghdad and Irbil, a branch bureau in Duhok and five ones in the camps in Baghdad, Irbil, Kirkuk, Mosul and Al-Sulaimaniyah. (end)

