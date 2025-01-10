Alfa Romeo Reveals Intensa Special Series For 2025 Tonale, Stelvio And Giulia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alfa Romeo today revealed the all-new

Intensa special series, available on the full lineup of 2025 Tonale , Stelvio and Giulia models.



Making its debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the Intensa special series emanates a distinctive, bold and visceral attitude, thanks to a unique two-tone – both inside and out – that emphasizes the brand's "intense" identity and history.

"From legendary cars like the 33 Stradale and Giulia to our unforgettable triumphs in F1 and DTM, Alfa Romeo's legacy is defined by iconic Italian design, performance and passion," said Chris Feuell, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "The new Intensa special series captures this spirit with its bold two-tone design, honoring the intensity that makes Alfa Romeo a global icon."

The Intensa series is a stunning reminder of the brand's relentless commitment to cutting-edge design and unrivaled driving experience. It celebrates what makes Alfa Romeo truly unique and adored worldwide.

Tonale Intensa

The Tonale Intensa brings the special series' signature design theme to the brand's best-selling model. Available with either the 1.3-liter 285-horsepower PHEV powertrain with 33 miles of all-electric range or the new 2.0-liter 268-horsepower turbocharged gas engine, Tonale Intensa combines sophisticated Italian design, refined interior details and advanced technology, including:



20-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish

Gloss Black moldings

Dark Miron accents on exhaust tips

Exclusive black brake calipers with light-gold Alfa Romeo signature

Dual chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes (PHEV)

Three exterior colors: Alfa Black, Alfa Rosso, Verde Montreal



Black Alcantara seats and dashboard with tan contrast stitching

Front headrests with embroidered Alfa Romeo logo in tan and gray stitching

Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents

Intensa logo on front center armest and inner side panels of front seats

Multicolored ambient lighting

Level 2 autonomy with Traffic Jam Assist

Uconnect 5 with 10.25-inch touchscreen and navigation

12.3-inch cluster TFT

Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer

Heated seats with eight-way power adjustment and three memory settings for the driver's seat MSRP: $44,495 Tonale Intensa; $54,495 Tonale Intensa PHEV (prices exclude $1,995 destination)

Stelvio Intensa

The eye-catching Stelvio Intensa delivers a refined and sporty driving experience along with striking exterior aesthetics, luxurious interior details and advanced performance specifications, including standard Q4 all-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic and 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, plus:



20-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish

Black brake calipers with light-gold "Alfa Romeo" script

Italian flag on side mirrors

Available exterior colors: Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, Vulcano Black



Black leather sport seats with tan contrast stitching

Leather dashboard and door panels

Tan-colored center armrest

Embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on front headrests

Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents

Aluminum sport pedals and paddle shifters

Embroidered Intensa logo on front center armest



12.3-inch TFT display

8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation



Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer MSRP: $55,395 (excluding $1,995 destination)

Giulia Intensa

The sports car of its segment, the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia Intensa combines a distinctive two-tone design theme with high-quality materials and high-performance specs, including a 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and available Q4 all-wheel drive, plus:



19-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish

Black brake calipers with light-gold "Alfa Romeo" script

Italian flag on wing mirror caps

Available exterior colors: Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, Vulcano Black

Leather dashboard and door panels

Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents



Black leather seats with tan contrast stitching

Tan-colored center armrest with embroidered Intensa logo

Embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on front headrests

Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents

Aluminum sport pedals and paddle shifters

12.3-inch TFT display

8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation

Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer MSRP: $49,995 (excluding $1,995 destination fee)

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Alfa Romeo newsroom:

Consumer website: and

Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA

Instagram: @alfaromeousa

Twitter: @alfaromeousa and @StellantisNA

YouTube:

SOURCE Stellantis