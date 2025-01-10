Alfa Romeo Reveals Intensa Special Series For 2025 Tonale, Stelvio And Giulia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Alfa Romeo today revealed the all-new
Intensa special series, available on the full lineup of 2025 Tonale , Stelvio and Giulia models.
Making its debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the Intensa special series emanates a distinctive, bold and visceral attitude, thanks to a unique two-tone treatment – both inside and out – that emphasizes the brand's "intense" identity and history.
"From legendary cars like the 33 Stradale and Giulia to our unforgettable triumphs in F1 and DTM, Alfa Romeo's legacy is defined by iconic Italian design, performance and passion," said Chris Feuell, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "The new Intensa special series captures this spirit with its bold two-tone design, honoring the intensity that makes Alfa Romeo a global icon."
The Intensa series is a stunning reminder of the brand's relentless commitment to cutting-edge design and unrivaled driving experience. It celebrates what makes Alfa Romeo truly unique and adored worldwide.
Tonale Intensa
The Tonale Intensa brings the special series' signature design theme to the brand's best-selling model. Available with either the 1.3-liter 285-horsepower PHEV powertrain with 33 miles of all-electric range or the new 2.0-liter 268-horsepower turbocharged gas engine, Tonale Intensa combines sophisticated Italian design, refined interior details and advanced technology, including:
20-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish
Gloss Black moldings
Dark Miron accents on exhaust tips
Exclusive black brake calipers with light-gold Alfa Romeo signature
Dual chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes (PHEV)
Three exterior colors: Alfa Black, Alfa Rosso, Verde Montreal
Black Alcantara seats and dashboard with tan contrast stitching
Front headrests with embroidered Alfa Romeo logo in tan and gray stitching
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents
Intensa logo on front center armest and inner side panels of front seats
Multicolored ambient lighting
Level 2 autonomy with Traffic Jam Assist
Uconnect 5 with 10.25-inch touchscreen and navigation
12.3-inch cluster TFT
Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer
Heated seats with eight-way power adjustment and three memory settings for the driver's seat
MSRP: $44,495 Tonale Intensa; $54,495 Tonale Intensa PHEV (prices exclude $1,995 destination)
Stelvio Intensa
The eye-catching Stelvio Intensa delivers a refined and sporty driving experience along with striking exterior aesthetics, luxurious interior details and advanced performance specifications, including standard Q4 all-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic and 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, plus:
20-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish
Black brake calipers with light-gold "Alfa Romeo" script
Italian flag on side mirrors
Available exterior colors: Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, Vulcano Black
Black leather sport seats with tan contrast stitching
Leather dashboard and door panels
Tan-colored center armrest
Embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on front headrests
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents
Aluminum sport pedals and paddle shifters
Embroidered Intensa logo on front center armest
12.3-inch TFT display
8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation
Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer
MSRP: $55,395 (excluding $1,995 destination)
Giulia Intensa
The sports car of its segment, the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia Intensa combines a distinctive two-tone design theme with high-quality materials and high-performance specs, including a 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and available Q4 all-wheel drive, plus:
19-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish
Black brake calipers with light-gold "Alfa Romeo" script
Italian flag on wing mirror caps
Available exterior colors: Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, Vulcano Black
Leather dashboard and door panels
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents
Black leather seats with tan contrast stitching
Tan-colored center armrest with embroidered Intensa logo
Embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on front headrests
Aluminum sport pedals and paddle shifters
12.3-inch TFT display
8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation
Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer
MSRP: $49,995 (excluding $1,995 destination fee)
