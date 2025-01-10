Introducing Pairzon's Next Generation Media Mix Modeling (MMM) Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pairzon is excited to unveil our enhanced Mix Modeling solution, designed to transform how retail marketers optimize marketing efforts across and offline channels.

In today's competitive landscape, making informed budget decisions is critical. Pairzon's MMM eliminates guesswork, providing real-time insights, precise attribution, and actionable recommendations to maximize ROI.

Key Features of Pairzon's MMM

online campaigns to in-store conversions with precision.Get actionable data instantly to adjust campaigns on the fly.Use AI to identify top-performing channels and maximize budget impact.

Retail Success Story

Leading retailers used Pairzon's MMM in their holiday campaigns and achieved:



In-store sales tracked from digital campaigns.

Budget reallocation to high-performing channels mid-campaign. An average of 19% increase in in-store sales linked to optimized strategies.

Why Pairzon's MMM?

Retail marketers face attribution gaps, offline data challenges, and strict privacy regulations. Pairzon addresses these hurdles by enabling:



Comprehensive campaign performance measurement.

Real-time strategic adjustments. A compliant, innovative marketing approach.

Meet Us at NRF 2025

Learn how Pairzon can revolutionize your marketing strategy. Visit us at NRF Booth #2212 or schedule a demo to see how we can drive unparalleled growth for your business.

Pairzon: Smart In-Store Digital Conversion

Contact us at [email protected]

Visit for more details.

SOURCE Pairzon

