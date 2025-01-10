A Resounding Success-ASEAN (Bangkok) Energy Storage & Smart Energy Expo Press Conference🥳🥳🥳
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bangkok, Thailand – The ASEAN (Bangkok) energy Storage & Smart Energy expo Press Conference, held at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel on January 8, 2025, was a remarkable success.
Drawing over 100 distinguished guests and industry
leaders, including Huawei Digital Power, Hyxi Technology, Baywa r.e., TotalEnergies Renewables and DAH Solar,
the event served as an important preview for the highly anticipated ASEAN (Bangkok) Energy Storage & Smart Energy Expo 2025, setting the stage for collaboration, networking, and knowledge sharing among key stakeholders in the energy sector.
The press conference featured keynote speeches from prominent figures, including Sayan Pansang
, Deputy Governor of EGAT,
and Arda Gunler
, Vice Chairman of Thai WEA
. Their remarks focused on Thailand's energy vision and its pivotal role in driving the regional energy transition, while their insights provided a comprehensive overview of the energy policies and developments that are shaping the future of Thailand's energy landscape.
The event also included a roundtable seminar, where industry leaders from TMDA Electric, DEMCO, Solis, Aiko Solar
, and Siemens Gamesa
shared their expertise on the latest trends and investment opportunities in the energy sector. The discussions provided valuable perspectives on the evolving dynamics of energy storage and smart energy technologies, as well as their growing importance in the ASEAN region.
ASEAN (Bangkok) Energy Storage & Smart Energy Expo 2025
aims to be a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations in energy storage, smart energy systems, and sustainable solutions. The expo will bring together industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and investors from across the ASEAN region to foster collaboration and accelerate investment in Thailand's growing energy market.
With the expo just under two months away, the countdown to March 5, 2025,
has officially begun. This event is poised to be a defining moment in shaping the future of energy and advancing sustainable solutions across the region. Prepare to be part of this transformative experience and explore new opportunities in the renewable energy market.
