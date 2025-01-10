Three Injured In Suspected Mortar Shell Explosion In Khyber's Tirah Valley

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, three individuals were when a suspected mortar shell exploded in the Malikdin Khel area of Khyber's Tirah Valley. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to sources, the mortar shell, reportedly fired from an unknown direction, exploded in the Malakdin Khel Daulat Khel area. The injured individuals were identified as Bakhshish, son of Painda Khan; Jalal, son of Abdul Badshah; and Abdullah Noor, son of Yousaf, all belonging to the Malakdin Khel tribe.

One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition and may require urgent transfer to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced care.

This is not the first such incident in the region. Earlier in November, a similar tragedy struck in the Bhutansharif area of Tirah Valley, where a mortar shell explosion claimed the lives of two students and severely injured five others.

In that incident, children returning home from school were caught in the explosion of a mortar shell reportedly fired from an unidentified location. Two of the injured, Abidullah and his sister, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

While initial reports attributed the explosions to mortar shells, local residents disputed this, alleging that the children were victims of a drone strike. The conflicting narratives led to the formation of a 60-member committee to consult Afridi tribes and devise a unified strategy to address the unrest. However, after financial compensation was provided to the affected families, the committee ceased its activities.

The recurring incidents of unexploded ordnance and alleged strikes in Tirah Valley underscore the urgent need for measures to ensure the safety of the local population. Community members continue to demand thorough investigations and proactive steps to prevent further tragedies.