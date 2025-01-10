Giftex Modern & Contemporary Art Auction Spotlights Diverse Artistic Masterpieces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Manoj MansukhaniMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Giftex Modern & Contemporary Art Auction , scheduled for January 15-16, 2025, is set to captivate art enthusiasts with a remarkable lineup of iconic works. The auction highlights a selection of masterpieces, including a standout watercolour by Sital Chandra Bandyopadhyay. This exquisite piece reflects the artist's finesse in blending vivid colour palettes with evocative themes.Krishen Khanna's bronze sculpture Bandwallah, an exclusive edition, is another showstopper. The piece exemplifies Khanna's unparalleled ability to infuse narrative depth into three-dimensional forms. It captures moments of personal struggle and social change, influenced by both modernism and Indian art traditions. Another exceptional untitled work by Paresh Maity depicting a fierce-looking bull is a mixed media on paper work executed in 1992. The artist is a master of watercolour. By combining elements of abstraction and realism, this bold composition offers a dynamic visual experience.Vinod Sharma's untitled landscape work executed in 2018 is a stunning oil on canvas, created with subtle colours. The intricate brushstrokes give the landscape an eccentric texture, showing his unique vision and understanding of contemporary art. Santosh Andrade blends traditional Indian art with modernist influences in his untitled acrylic on canvas work, characterised by fluid lines. He focuses on human emotions and explores spirituality through expressive and colourful compositions.Renowned artist, Sakti Burman's watercolour on paper, reflects a fusion of Eastern and Western influences. The dreamy and fantasy-themed composition features delicate figures in a rich colour palette. Executed in 2003, is an untitled oil on canvas by T Vaikuntam, featuring a woman in traditional wear. His compositions are celebrated for their bold, bright colours and distinctive folk style. Through this work, he highlights the rural life of India by depicting the human form and expressions of joy, and vitality.Murali Nagapuzha's untiled painting, depicting an innocent deer and peacocks, captures the beautiful and scenic imagery of Kerala. This work reflects his love for his homeland and nature. A unique acrylic and oil on canvas work, titled Appended Monument by Baiju Parthan is also part of the collection, taking the viewers on a journey of exploration of layered realities. Parthan is known for his use of symbolic imagery inviting reflection intersection of the real and imaginary worlds.Sohni by Arpana Caur reflects themes such as women's lives, nature, and spirituality. Her expressive style combines rich colours, fluid forms, and symbolic imagery, bridging Indian traditions with contemporary concerns.“This auction encapsulates the evolution of modern and contemporary art in India. From works by senior masters to contemporary trailblazers, the collection is a testament to the depth and diversity of artistic expression in the subcontinent,” stated Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer of Giftex.“We are thrilled to present this curated selection, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire works that embody exceptional artistry and significance.”This auction offers collectors a unique opportunity to acquire works of exceptional rarity and artistic value. To view the complete catalog and participate in the auction, visit Giftex's official website.About Giftex:With over three decades of experience, Giftex is India's premier gifting platform, known for its curated collections and innovative approach to luxury gifting. By hosting exclusive online auctions, Giftex continues to bring rare and valuable collectibles to the discerning collector.For media inquiries, please contact:

