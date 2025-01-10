Unstable Weather Conditions Expected With Rainfall

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra)-- On Friday afternoon, a state of atmospheric instability will progressively impact the Kingdom, causing clouds to increase in number at various elevations, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Limited sections of the southwest are predicted to experience rain showers, including parts of northeastern Badia and the north and center of the Kingdom in the evening and at night. The Kingdom's north is predicted to have periods of heavy rain and moderately fast, southeasterly winds that are occasionally active.The JMD warns that there is a chance of frost formation in the early morning hours in parts of the desert and the Shara mountains, that dust may cause low horizontal visibility in the eastern part of the Kingdom, and that people may slip on roads that have been wet. The department also urges people to avoid valleys and low-lying areas because of the running water, particularly in the northern part of the Kingdom.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 13 degrees Celsius, and a low of 5 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 24 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.