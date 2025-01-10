Cycling Velodrome Inaugurated At KIIT-KISS Campus

Inaugurating the Velodrome, the Union Minister reflected on the significance of the occasion.“Today is an important day for me,” he said,“what I witnessed aligns with the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a nation where education and sports go hand in hand.”

Quoting Acharya Chanakya, the minister emphasized the importance of education in shaping a nation's future.“I am satisfied that the country's future is in the capable hands of educationists like Dr. Samanta. KIIT, KISS, and KIMS are nurturing students who will grow into responsible citizens. Wherever I go, I will share the best practices I observed here,” Mandaviya added.

Dr Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed his gratitude for the minister's visit and highlighted plans to double the sports infrastructure at KIIT and KISS in the coming years.

Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India, lauded the minister's passion for sports.“The minister is a cycling enthusiast himself, and his contribution to promoting sports across the country is remarkable,” he said.

Minati Mohapatra, visibly moved by the honour, expressed her gratitude.“I am speechless. People say Dr. Samanta is like a god to us. This is the greatest honor of my life,” she said.

