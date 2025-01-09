The Best Of Both Worlds: Enjoy Authentic, World-Class Deli Meats This Chinese New Year Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 January 2025 - Food plays an essential role in bringing people together during moments of celebration, and this is especially true for the upcoming Chinese New Year. While it may seem that European deli meats and the Chinese New Year are worlds apart, both share a rich cultural significance and have a remarkable ability to connect generations.





Across the globe, European deli meats like Mortadella Bologna PGI , Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO , and Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI are staples in festive meals and family gatherings, born from centuries-old culinary traditions. Similarly, Chinese New Year is a time for family reunions, honouring customs, and celebrating with delicious foods that symbolise good fortune, unity, and prosperity.



Both culinary traditions emphasise the importance of food in fostering community bonds and honouring heritage. Additionally, a central ingredient that both European deli meats and Chinese New Year dishes have in common is pork.



The Role of Pork in Chinese New Year



In Chinese culture, pork symbolises strength, wealth, and good fortune. It's the most commonly used meat in festive meals, with iconic dishes like pork-filled dumplings representing the hope for financial prosperity. As one of the twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac, the pig is a symbol of good luck and abundance. Its forward movement while rooting for food is seen as a sign of progress in life, reflecting hopes for a prosperous year ahead.



Due to its positive associations and rich cultural symbolism, pork is an integral part of Chinese New Year meals.



Celebrating Authentic Deli Meats



As pork plays a central role in both Eastern and Western traditions, people worldwide seek to plate up the most high-quality products for their loved ones - no matter if it's pork-based Chinese dishes or a spread of rich deli meats.



The esteemed deli meats are recognised with labels that are strictly upheld by the consortia in their regions of origin. These are the PDO (Protected Denomination of Origin) or PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) certifications from the European Union - they assure consumers of the product's authenticity, premium quality, and nutritional benefits.



Mortadella Bologna PGI is a timeless classic, made from finely ground pork and precious throat lardons infused with aromatic herbs and natural spices. Its soft, smooth texture and mildly sweet aroma create a refined taste. A true representation of artisanal craftsmanship, this deli meat offers an unparalleled experience for the discerning palate.



Known for its exceptional quality, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO is crafted from minced pork, and expertly spiced to create a sweet and delicate flavour. Its firm texture and irresistible flavour make it a standout among its peers, offering a taste that reflects the finest traditions of European charcuterie.



Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI are iconic delicacies of savoury pork encased respectively in pig's trotter and pig's skin, delivering a robust yet refined flavour. Made using recipes originating in the 16th century, they offer an authentic, flavourful experience that brings European heritage to life.



As pork continues to unite different culinary traditions, these exceptional European deli meats, certified with PDO and PGI labels, stand as a testament of quality and craftsmanship for all cultures to enjoy.



City'Super's Celebration of Two Cultures



To celebrate this Chinese-European cultural fusion, City'Super will feature these renowned deli meats across six stores in Hong Kong from January 10 to 26, 2025.



This comes as a part of the "Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe" campaign, co-financed by the European Union and supported by three esteemed non-profit consortias: Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna, Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP. The campaign will showcase how the deli meats perfectly complement the festive spirit of Chinese New Year.



