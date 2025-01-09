Harvest Hosts Unveils Exciting Enhancements In 2025: Expanded Membership Options & Seamless Access To RV Travel Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Hosts , the largest private RV camping in North America, is thrilled to announce major product improvements and new membership options for 2025. Building on its commitment to delivering unmatched value and convenience to RVers, the company is rolling out significant updates, including a complete rebuild of the Escapees RV Club website and membership portal, the launch of Harvest Hosts Campground Partners, and the integration of Escapees into the Harvest Hosts All Access Membership.Rebuilding the Escapees Website & Membership PortalIn March 2025, Escapees RV Club members will experience a fully redesigned website and membership portal, offering a more intuitive and modern interface. The new portal will streamline access to events, community groups (including the popular Xscapers community, Chapters, and Birds-of-Feather groups), discounts, and benefits, ensuring members can easily manage their accounts and resources.To enhance convenience, the updated platform will integrate with Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome accounts, providing a unified dashboard and single sign-on functionality for members of multiple programs. By summer, Escapees features will also be available through the Harvest Hosts mobile app, allowing members to stay connected and manage memberships on the go.Introducing Harvest Hosts Campground PartnersAs part of its mission to make RVing more fun and affordable, Harvest Hosts is launching the Harvest Hosts Campground Partners program in March 2025. This new network will combine the existing Escapees' Campground Discount Program (~500 locations) with the CampersCard network (~1,100 locations), creating a total of over 1,500 participating campgrounds offering exclusive discounts and benefits.Harvest Hosts, Boondockers Welcome, and Escapees members will automatically gain access to these discounts, making it easier than ever to save on camping costs while exploring unique destinations.Escapees Joins the Harvest Hosts All Access MembershipStarting in March 2025, Escapees RV Club will be included in the Harvest Hosts All Access Membership. This unified membership streamlines access to all Harvest Hosts products, allowing RVers to enjoy more adventures with fewer barriers at a great price. For just $179/year, members can enjoy:- Nearly 6,000 Harvest Hosts locations- Over 3,600 Boondockers Welcome sites- Discounts at 1,500+ campgrounds through the new Campground Partners program- Access to CampScanner discounts- All Escapees RV Club benefits, including community events, support groups, and educational resourcesFor members not looking for the full bundle, they are welcome to stick with their existing Harvest Hosts, Boondockers Welcome, or Escapees plans. Harvest Hosts is happy to serve all customers and offer the best program to suit their travel needs."At Harvest Hosts, we believe in giving our members more value without raising costs," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "2025 is all about making RV travel easier, more affordable, and more fun-whether that's through better technology, more places to stay, or bringing Escapees into the fold."About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses, and communities easier than ever.To learn more, visit: , , , and ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here: and Android here: .

