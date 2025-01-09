Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:
AJG ) will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.
In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.
The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.
Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP - Investor Relations
(630) 285-3661 – [email protected]
