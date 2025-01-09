Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Longleaf Meadow , is coming soon to Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 47 single-family home sites offering top-tier options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2025.

Home buyers will choose from six stunning two-story home designs with large, open floor plans ranging from 3,995 to 5,200+ square feet. The homes include 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 4-car garages, and optional features designed for today's lifestyles such as flex rooms, offices, and lofts. Homes will be priced from upper $800,000s.









“Our new Longleaf Meadow community will offer residents a graceful retreat in the flourishing and highly desirable Fuquay-Varina area,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in North Carolina.“This community is tucked away in verdant surroundings yet convenient to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. Longleaf Meadow offers the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within this well-established neighborhood, providing an ideal environment for gracious luxury living.”

Residents will enjoy proximity to area shopping and dining in the charming downtowns of Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. The community is situated within the esteemed Wake County Public School System and offers convenient access to Raleigh-Durham International Airport and major commuter routes including Interstate 540 and US Routes 401, 1, and 64.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Longleaf Meadow community will be located at Duncans Ridge Way and Duncan Cook Road in Fuquay-Varina. For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Longleaf Meadow, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)