Royal Court Chief Inspects Progress On Royal Initiative Projects In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Thursday inspected several projects in Amman being implemented under Royal directives.

In Juwaideh, Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, visited the elderly retirement home, where renovation and maintenance work is underway as part of Royal initiatives.

During the visit, he toured the facility, reviewed completed work, and discussed plans to equip the home with essential items to reopen and welcome residents soon, according to a Royal Court statement.

In Al Muwaqqar, Issawi inspected progress on a public park under construction following His Majesty King Abdullah's meeting with tribal leaders from the central Badia region.

The project, part of the "Safe Parks" initiative, is being developed in partnership with the Zaha Cultural Centre to provide a recreational space for the local community.

The park, which is 60 per cent complete and expected to be finalised within two months, will include green spaces, seating areas and safe playgrounds with rubber and sand surfaces for children of all ages. It will also include a walking track to promote a healthy lifestyle.

In Al Mustainada, Issawi visited the Zaha Cultural Centre, where he took a first-hand look at the centre's diverse educational, training and recreational programmes and its role in serving the local community.

Inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Rania in early 2018, the Zaha Cultural Centre offers multipurpose halls, training rooms, and activity spaces for children.

Its facilities include a five-a-side football pitch, playgrounds, and a public park. The centre is also home to an educational greenhouse project aimed at raising awareness about sustainable urban agriculture and promoting rooftop gardening.

Issawi stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality services for residents adding that the Royal Initiative projects, directed by His Majesty, prioritise meeting citizens' needs and improving services in various sectors.

These projects aim to promote development, improve the quality of life and reflect the unique priorities of each region, according to Issawi.

He added that the Royal Initiatives, implemented in partnership with government agencies, civil society organisations and the private sector, complement government programmes, as they are designed to meet the needs of various groups, especially youth, women and children.