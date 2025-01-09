Deerfield Group Enhances Strategic Marketing, Communications Services For Biopharma, Health Tech Companies On West Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Deerfield's heightened West Coast focus builds on its more than a decade of experience delivering creative integrated marketing and communications solutions to help clients achieve success. Following its strategic of acclaimed healthcare and life science agency Verge Scientific Communications, Deerfield Group significantly expanded its communications portfolio and client base through biotech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences clients. With the recent addition of Embedded to strengthen its strategic marketing expertise, Deerfield Group is poised to deliver end-to-end marketing and communications solutions, empowering clients at every phase of development and commercialization. Led by Marites Coulter, Senior Vice President, Client Services, this growth will enable Deerfield to establish a durable and expanded presence within the West Coast life science and biotech ecosystem, a region defined by its rich scientific and technological innovation.

"Our expanded team of marketing and communications strategists allows us to deliver robust, scalable, and insight-driven marketing solutions for key players in the emerging biotech, health tech, digital health, medical device, life science, and pharmaceutical industries," said Amanda Sellers, President, Global Communications, of Deerfield Group. "With the state of California boasting the highest number of businesses in biotech, and a growing array of opportunities emerging on the West Coast, we're excited to apply our expertise as an integrated agency to deliver innovative and meaningful results for clients in the region."

"I am excited to help lead this focused effort in the West Coast, as I believe Deerfield's expertise and capabilities in the biopharmaceutical space can be extremely valuable to the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and health technology companies in the region," Coulter said. "The growth and market opportunities in the western region are sizable, and I look forward to collaborating with leaders in the West Coast health space to connect Deerfield solutions to this client base."

Coulter brings more than 20 years of agency and in-house communications and marketing expertise to her role as West Coast Client Services lead. She previously served in a leadership role in the Health practice at Edelman, where she managed strategic communications programs for multiple biopharma and medical device clients, and also brings extensive experience working with early-stage life science companies in navigating pre-commercialization opportunities such as messaging, branding, market development, and regulatory milestones. Coulter also worked in-house at Genentech, supporting corporate and product communications.

Deerfield Group is a full-service integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech, and consumer health companies.

