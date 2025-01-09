At Least One Killed, Seven Injured After Small Plane Crashes In Brazil

(MENAFN- IANS) Sao Paulo, Jan 10 (IANS) A small aircraft crashed and exploded next to a beach in the city of Ubatuba, in the Brazilian southeastern state of Sao Paulo, with preliminary one death and seven other injuries, said the local fire department.

The deceased was the pilot who tried to land at the Ubatuba regional airport on Thursday, but could not stop the speed and crossed the security fence of the air terminal, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the fire department report, all four on the aircraft, including two adults and two children, were rescued alive.

Three other persons were also injured on the promenade of Cruzeiro Beach due to the accident.

The company Rede Voa, the concessionaire of Ubatuba Airport, said that weather conditions were not adequate at the time of the accident due to rain and wet runway.

The Brazilian Air Force announced that technicians and experts from the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents were sent to the scene to begin the procedure of determining the causes.

Earlier on December 24, 2024, Five people, including a minor, died Saturday when a plane crashed in a residential area in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, local media reported.

The firefighters did not reveal whether all the victims were traveling on the plane, which was "small in size," said the report.

The plane was a single-engine RV-10 with seating for a pilot and three passengers.

In a separate incident earlier in September at least 14 people were killed when a small plane crashed in Barcelos, an inland city of Amazonas state in northern Brazil, local authorities have said.

"They were all tourists who were going on a fishing trip," Amazonas governor Wilson Lima told a press conference on Saturday, adding that initial information showed all the tourists were Brazilian.

It was reported that the pilot had trouble finding the runway for landing in Barcelos, a sport fishing destination.

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline, owner of the crashed Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a Brazilian twin-turboprop light transport aircraft, confirmed the accident in a social media statement.